JHS student stabbed to death by classmate

CitiFMonline
19 minutes ago | General News

A 20-year-old, Mathew Opoku was yesterday [Wednesday] stabbed to death by his classmate, Elijah Namon.

The deceased was stabbed in the chest. The two are JHS 1 students at the WESCO Demonstration Junior High School at Suame in Kumasi.

The incident happened on the school’s premises.

It is unclear what may have led to the action of the suspect, Elijah Namon.

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested the suspect who is currently assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.


By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

