England 149-4 against South Africa in 3rd Test
London (AFP) - England were 149 for four after winning the toss at tea on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.
Alastair Cook was 72 not out and Ben Stokes 10 not out on a rain-marred opening day in the 100th Test at The Oval.
Vernon Philander led the Proteas' attack with a superb return of two wickets for eight runs in nine overs, including five maidens, despite a stomach bug.
The four-match series is level at 1-1.
