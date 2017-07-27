TOP STORIES
Ksi:Chaos at Metro Mass Transit as NPP youth protest appointment of manager
The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress is asking its members at the Metro Mass Transport in Kumasi to withdraw services for security reasons.
The directive follows the invasion of the Abrepo Junction Depot by some supporters of New Patriotic Party over the appointment of the Regional Depot Manager.
Supporters of Deputy Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NPP, Agyenim Boateng besieged the premises of the MMT Thursday morning in protest over the withdrawal of Mr. Boateng’s appointment.
The move was to prevent the newly appointed Regional Manager, Nicholas Oduro from resuming work in that capacity.
Angry supporters of Mr. Boateng led by the chairman of the NPP Constituency Organizers, Kingsley Addo, accused a founding member of the party, Dr. Amoako Tufuor for being behind the confusion.
Though the reasons for the withdrawal of Mr. Boateng’s appointment are not known, a new Regional Manager, Nicholas Oduro was appointed few days after Boateng's appointment was revoked.
The swift response from the police prevented the angry supporters from entering the main yard of the Metro Mass Transit.
But General Secretary of the General Transit, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union, Fuseinin Iddrisu says workers of MMT are frightened by the situation.
“Our members who are staff of Metro Mass Transit in Kumasi are afraid for their lives and their security cannot be guaranteed.”
The statement continued: “We have therefore advised them to remove themselves from the insecure office environment while the situation is brought to normalcy.”
Police have since taken over security at the MMT premises to prevent escalation of the confrontation.
The situation has caused some commuters to be stranded following the directive.
