Don't Cause Irreparable Damage To The EC—Fred Amankwah-Sarfo Cautions

Office Of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, NPP National Chairman Aspirant
1 hour ago | Headlines

The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo has followed with keen interest recent unfortunate developments at the Electoral Commission of Ghana regarding current impasse between the three officials of the commission (The EC Chairperson and Her Two Deputies).

We acknowledge the pivotal and significant role of the commission as the independent institution with the mandate to manage a elections in our multiparty democracy since the 4th Republic in 1992

Despite a number of challenges, Ghana has earned a relatively enviable reputation as the beacon of hope and democracy in Sub Saharan African for the management of our electoral process by of the EC.

The recent allegations and counter accusations among some members of the leadership of the EC which borders on criminality, mal administrator, corporate governance infractions, morality, human rights abuse and corruption are indeed worrisome.

These allegations needs to be investigated to establish prima facie evidence for redress.

The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo finds this development most unfortunate and detrimental to the hard earned reputation on the Commission and it's concomitant implications on our democratic credentials as a country.

We call on all stakeholders to rescue this impasse and reaffirm out confidence in the Electoral Commission.

The political twist the main opposition party, the NDC, are giving to this saga is most unfortunate.

We urge the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress who believe in the development of our nation's democracy to be responsible and circumspect in their pronouncements on the impasse.

The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo is advising the commissioners embroiled in this impasse to be responsible and measured their statements and avoid causing the Electoral Commission an irreparable damage.

The image of the EC and the confidence Ghanaians and stakeholders have in the Commission is under siege by your public pronouncements on the issue.

The laws of our country is available and we call on all parties to follow the due process for resolution.

Let's allow the law take it's cause towards resolving the issues at hand.

Thank you.
Issued By:
©The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo
SIGNED
Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong
Personal Aide /Spokesperson

