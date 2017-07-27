TOP STORIES
Respect must be earned but not commanded.By: Francis Tawiah, Dui
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Minister pleads with UTAG to halt strike
Minister in charge of Tertiary Education has pleaded with University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off strike at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
Professor Kwesi Yankah called on UTAG members to return to the discussion table and work towards resolution of UEW impasse.
“We are all working towards the resolution of the same problem so I will call on UTAG to please call off the strike”, he told Joy News.
The strike was declared by the University of Education Winneba-UTAG after the Winneba High Court ordered the Vice Chancellor and the Chief Finance Officer to step aside.
This was as a result of a pending a case brought against them by Supi Kofi Kwayera.
On June 16, 2017, counsel for the University, however, presented their case to the court to dismiss the suit, because the plaintiff lacks the capacity to sue the institution.
The Winneba High Court, presided over by Justice George Atto Mills-Graves, dismissed the preliminary objections by the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba.
This resulted in the industrial action from the UEW-UTAG members which has been extended by the executive till the issue is resolved.
Also, speaking on the Pulse on the Joy News Channel Wednesday, the national President of UTAG, Harry Agbanu threatened a possible nationwide strike if the Governing Council of UEW fails to resolve the current challenge.
But, Professor Yankah has however, called for a cessation of the strike and any plans to extend it to a national scale.
He advised UTAG to resume discussions and work things out until the common purpose is achieved.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News