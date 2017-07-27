TOP STORIES
The essence of Christianity is humility and reasonabilityBy: Francis Tawiah --
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
3 Varsities’ Councils Inaugurated
The Governing Councils of three public universities were yesterday inaugurated at the National Council for Tertiary Education in Accra.
The institutions include the University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Development Studies (UDS) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Members of the new UCC Council include Prof. Joseph Ampiah Ghartey, the Vice Chancellor, Nancy Thompson, a Government nominee who doubles as chairperson of the Council, Dr. Tamimu Osman, Dr. Thomas Agyarko-Poku, Dr. Ernestina Freduah-Antoh, all government nominees; Prof. P.E Bondzie-Simpson, Dr. Edem Amenumey, Prof. Kwame Osei Kwarteng, UTAG President, Tony Henry Arthur from UCC's Students Representative Council (SRC), Benjamin Sundeme, Stephen Williams, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Cecilia Kwakye Coffie and Gorkel Obro-Adibo.
Members of KNUST Council include Prof. Emeritus Kwame Sarpong, a Government nominee and Chairman of the Council, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Charles Kwabena Boadu, Dr. Osei Kwadwo Kankam, Abena N. Antwi, all government nominees, Prof. Isaac Kwame Dontwi, Dr. Isaac Dadzie, Prof. Eric Kwabena Forkuo of UTAG, David Dannah, SRC, Abraham Poku-Adu, Charles Arthur, Dr. Edward Baffoe Bonnie, Pak Abdul-Aziz D. Kokpi and Eunice Akosua O. Amoako.
For UDS, Nutifafa Kuenyehia, a Governor nominee is to chair the council, while Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye serves as Vice Chancellor of the institution.
Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim, Prof. Ismail Bin Yahya, Joyce Agyeman Attafuah, Prof. Amin Alhassan, Dr. Emmanuel Kanchebe Derbile, Dr. Kareem Mumuni, Dr. Bayor Jude Simons, Ing. Dr. Felix K. Abagale, Nicholas Amoah, Kampini Boateng Agyenim, Sulemana A. Raman and Suaib Wilberforce Adams are all members.
The governing councils of other public tertiary institutions, including the University of Education Winneba (UEW), have already been constituted following pressure from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on the government to ensure that all state-owned universities councils were in place.
By Melvin Tarlue
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News