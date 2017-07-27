TOP STORIES
2 Bodies Recorded In Tamale Flood
A rescue team deployed by the Northern regional minister has found two bodies in Tamale.
Eight-year old girl Hadila Alhassan, a pupil of SDA Primary School, was found dead in a gutter at the Bonzalin Area when she went out to urinate and fell into the gutter.
One of the deceased, a 12-year-old boy, met his untimely death after torrential rains hit the region.
The boy is believed to be a pupil at the Methodist Primary School who was carried away in Tishegu when he was going to play football.
A relative of the deceased who spoke with DAILY GUIDE said the family in the early hours of the day was informed about a body found in the Fuo Area.
They moved to the scene and identified the body as theirs, saying, “We have identified the body as ours and we’re currently waiting for the Police Homicide Department to come and do the assessment before the body is carried away.”
The two bodies have since been buried in accordance with Islamic practice.
The current death toll in the heavy downpour in Tamale has risen to three.
Families, individuals and organisations have been affected by Wednesday’s downpour.
Properties worth over millions of cedis have been destroyed, with lives lost.
The rescue team of the Quick Response Unit is still searching for the bodies.
FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale
