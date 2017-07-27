TOP STORIES
a man thought he was poor when he had no shoes until he met a man who had no feetBy: simbak
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Fidelity Bank Launches Improved Mobile App
Fidelity Bank, a privately-owned Ghanaian bank, has launched a state-of-the-art mobile app, which seeks to make banking more convenient for customers.
The New Fidelity Mobile App allows users to access more banking services remotely.
The Director for Strategic Partnership and E-Banking, Dr. William Derban, stated that to keep up with the trends of the Digital Age, Fidelity Mobile App has been re-launched to make business transactions easier and give customers greater value and hustle-free way of banking.
Dr. Derban further said that in developing the App, the bank was very keen on security, convenience and ease of use.
“These three elements are thus the building blocks of the App, and it reflects in the end user's experience,” he added.
The Fidelity Mobile App allows customers to transfer funds to other accounts, buy airtime, pay bills and make cashless payments using the Fidelity QR Code Service known as the F-Pay and much more.
The App creates the opportunity for users to link their Fidelity Bank accounts to the various Mobile Money Accounts.
One remarkable feature of the App is the fact that users enjoy uninterrupted flow even when they run out of data.
This is because the app is able to auto-switch from data to SMS mode when data runs out.
The App can be downloaded from both the Google Play and the Apple App Store.
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance