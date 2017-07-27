TOP STORIES
uniBank Wins Best Bank In Long Term Finance
Clifford Mettle (2nd left), Director of Marketing & Alternate Channels, uniBank takes the prize on behalf of the bank
UniBank, a wholly-owned Ghanaian bank focused on supporting and ensuring that Ghanaian businesses thrive, was recently adjudged the Best Bank in Long term Finance at the 16th Ghana Banking Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
The bank was also 1st Runner-up Best Growing Bank, 2nd Runner-up Best Bank in Customer Care, 2nd Runner-up Best Bank in Customer Advisory Services and 2nd Runner-up Corporate Social Responsibility.
Addressing the media, Clifford Mettle, Director, Marketing & Alternate Channels at uniBank, explained that the bank dedicates the awards to its loyal customers and is proud that its unrelenting efforts to support the economy through every banks' core foundation of financing, customer care and Corporate Social Responsibility have been duly recognized.
The awards ceremony, which saw 33 banks compete for 17 awards, was graced by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison and other dignitaries.
uniBank has over the years been recognized for its exquisite banking services and dedication to SMEs. The bank was adjudged the Best SME Bank, Ghana by the Banker Africa Awards, as well as the 6th Prestigious Company in Ghana per the Ghana Club 100 listing.
A business desk report
