TOP STORIES
Love is like a FLAME,if not taken CARE of,it Burns OutBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
South Korea Food Bazaar in Accra
South Korea is celebrating 40 years of bilateral relationship with Ghana and as part the anniversary, the embassy in Ghana is putting together a typical Korean cuisine cooking contest to allow Ghanaians taste the food side of the East Asian country.
This is scheduled for August 5 at the Le Must Restaurant at the Accra Mall food court from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Chefs, including Ghanaian chefs, who are well-versed in cooking Korean type of dishes, will be taking part in the cooking activities, while the general public will be invited to sample the variety of dishes which will be presented in a buffet style.
The various chefs will be graded by judges by way of issuing of star-shaped stickers. The most collected by a chef will be declared the overall winner. Awards will be given to the contestants amidst other side attractions of Korean culture.
South Korea, an East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, shares one of the world's most heavily militarised borders with North Korea.
It is equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.
It first established diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1977. The relationship has since been described remarkable, as the international cooperation between the two countries has grown steadily.
Early this year, President Akufo-Addo advocated the growth of bilateral ties and relations between the two countries as government seeks to embark on an ambitious programme of social and economic transformation modelled on the programmes used by the 'Asian giant.'
The cooking contest in Accra is one of many other activities to celebrate and also strengthen the Korea-Ghana relationship.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News