Surveyors Seek Funds
THE GHANA Institute of Surveyors (GhIS) has launched a fund raising project to seek the development and advancement of the institution and the profession.
President of GhIS, SURV President Edwin Addo Tawiah, in a statement at the short but colorful launching ceremony held on Tuesday in Accra, said “the fundraising will afford us the platform needed to address some underlying issues affecting the surveying profession whilst promoting public education through land forums and media appearances”
According to him, “the governing council spends over 90% of the subscriptions on administrative and statutory expenses which makes it imperative to raise money to cater for ad hoc projects.”
He, however, noted some of the activities that were in dire need of funding were the passage of the Survey Council and real estate brokerage bills, completion of the secretariat block and its environs including a wall, purchase of a pick-up truck, research in tertiary institutions and industries among others.
SURV Emmanuel Kofi Cobbold, member of the fund raising committee and a governing council member said their target for the fund raising project was GH¢1000,000, noting that the fund raising ends in February 2018 to create enough time for donations.
The chair person for the occasion Yvonne Odoi Sowah, set the ball rolling by pledging GH¢2,500, Valuation and Investment Associates also pledged GH¢5,000 as well as other institutions and individuals.
Past president SURV James Ebenezer Kobina Dadson declared the launch of the fund raising project and urged all and sundry to give generously in kind or cash stating that, no amount is too small.
He said, “To the members of the GhIS, we need money as an institution to be able to stand and impact positively on society. Our needs have been listed earlier and money is the lubricant we need to achieve our target”
By Malgu Seebaway & Memunatu Abubakar
