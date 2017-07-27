TOP STORIES
Tolon DCE Rejected
In spite of all the lobbying and series of meetings held behind closed doors between Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State at the Presidency, and assembly members, the president's nominee for the position of district chief executive (DCE) for the Tolon District, Hajia Amaama Shaibu, has been rejected.
Garnering 13 out of 35 votes with 22 dissenting, Hajia Amaama Shaibu could not poll the two-thirds majority required for the approval of her nomination.
Announcement of her name by the president was met with a series of protests both by his (president's) New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers and constituency executives.
The plight of the nominee became worse when the regent of Tolon, Major (Rtd) Sulemana Abukari, also vowed not to have her confirmed as the DCE.
The presence of the Deputy Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, could not influence those who dissented.
Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, NPP chairman for Tolon, Abdulai Alhassan, said the president's nominee is eligible because she is a Ghanaian but fails in terms of other guidelines set by the party.
Meanwhile, the President has withdrawn the nominee for Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo District, James Kwasi Alhassan, having been knocked out three consecutive times.
Oscar Liwaal, the NPP candidate for Yunyoo Constituency in the 2016 general election, has been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act (Act 936).
FROM Eric Kombat, Tolon
Politics