Asiedu Nketia praises president's galamsey fight; chides him for not backing Mahama's
General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the President Nana Akufo-Addo for his resolve to end illegal mining in Ghana.
In what is a departure from the Ghana’s political rhetoric where opposition parties are wont to oppose and criticise every action of an administration, Johnson Asiedu Nketia was full of praise for the campaign to end galamsey during discussions on a TV talk show, Hard Truth.
“I support his fight against galamsey, and I am impressed by his resolve to remain on track as far as the fight against galamsey is concerned,” he said on current affairs programme, Hard Truth on the Joy News channel on MultiTV.
He said the campaign against illegal mining by the current administration vindicates the erstwhile NDC administration’s position on the threats posed by illegal mining activities in the Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Volta regions.
The praise notwithstanding, the NDC General Secretary lashed out at the President for failing to support the campaign under the previous administration.
The President's campaign against illegal mining has earned many commendations. The success of the current fight against the menace has decreased contamination of critical water bodies.
“It is unfortunate that when we started it we didn’t get the support of the NPP, and we expected to get the support of Nana Addo himself but it wasn’t forthcoming.
“Now he has learnt his lessons. He who sits on the saddle knows where it pinches. So he is now on the saddle,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.
NDC school starts in ‘coming weeks’
The NDC General Secretary has been outspoken about declining social democratic principles among the rank and file of the party and has dropped a hint that efforts to correct that are in the offing.
“In the coming weeks we are relaunching our party school,” he told show host Nana Akosua Konadu.
“It has been my best subject for more than seven years now. I have always been saying that whatever organisation you build, you need to have a succession plan, you need to have a means of carrying over the beliefs [of the organisation] to the younger generation],” he adds.
Watch the full episode of Wednesday's show in the video link below.
