TOP STORIES
Knowledge and timber shouldn't be much used till they are seasoned.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Concerns as crime rate in Asokore Mampong rises
At least twelve people were murdered last year in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, according to an official report on the alarming spate of crime in the area.
Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu, says the situation persists despite the presence of police stations in a number of communities.
The latest murder happened last Tuesday’ when the son of the Assemblyman for Akorem was stabbed to death allegedly over an argument over GHC30.
Alhaji Seidu says police stations have been built at Boban, Asawase, and Parkoso for improved security, but they have not helped.
He indicates there is more work to be done to arrest the current crime wave.
Asawasi Constituency, until the creation of the Asokore Mampong Municipality five years ago, was a hot spot for crime.
The provision of police stations and a District Court were hailed as major developments to bring the situation under control.
Nine people died in a stampede at an Idir Fitr jam at Asawasi last year.
One person, a minor, was shot at a similar event a year later on June 27, 2017.
On July 3, 2017, a police officer was injured following a shootout with a robbery gang.
Alhaji Alidu is concerned that the area has become a safe haven for criminals, and wants the Assembly to take action.
“Are the criminals, who deserted our municipality at its creation now found some loopholes in our security system and have decided to return to pitch camp for their criminal activities?,” he quizzed.
“These killings are committed by young people are becoming alarming in our communities. The question is where and how did they acquire the weapon? It is a million dollar question” he says.
He advocates that neighbourhood watchdog groups should be strengthened to augment police efforts.
Dogo Moro park at Asawasi would also be developed into a recreational facility with an artificial turf to host all future social gatherings and entertainment programs.
“I wish to state that security is one of my priority areas, communities would be supported to form or strengthen the Neighbourhood Watch Committees," he said.
Meanwhile, Alhaji Alidu, tells Nhyira FM security is his priority and reveals that a ban placed on all Eid-ul- Fitr outdoor activities is still in force, pending a revision.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News