TOP STORIES
EVERY STEP TOWARDS A GOAL OF SUCCESS REQIURES A SACRIFICEBy: EVANS TWUM BARIMAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
EC Boss Answers To Parliament Satisfactory – Haruna
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana provided satisfactory responses to the questions posed to her by members of parliament in connection with her office’s failure to capture in its 2017 financial statement, monies charged journalists for accreditation during the 2016 elections.
The EC collected GHS10 from journalists for the accreditation and GHS5 for the replacement of ID cards.
Mr Iddrisu told parliament that the EC boss provided the needed answers satisfactorily.
Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the other hand said he could not describe the answers as satisfactory as there were some loopholes in the responses by the Chair of the election management body.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics