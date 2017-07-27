modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EC Boss Answers To Parliament Satisfactory – Haruna

Classfmonline.com
13 minutes ago | Politics
Charlotte Osei, EC Boss
Charlotte Osei, EC Boss

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana provided satisfactory responses to the questions posed to her by members of parliament in connection with her office’s failure to capture in its 2017 financial statement, monies charged journalists for accreditation during the 2016 elections.

The EC collected GHS10 from journalists for the accreditation and GHS5 for the replacement of ID cards.

Mr Iddrisu told parliament that the EC boss provided the needed answers satisfactorily.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the other hand said he could not describe the answers as satisfactory as there were some loopholes in the responses by the Chair of the election management body.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

TOP STORIES

‘How We Killed Mahama’

13 minutes ago

EC Boss Answers To Parliament Satisfactory – Haruna

13 minutes ago

quot-img-1EVERY STEP TOWARDS A GOAL OF SUCCESS REQIURES A SACRIFICE

By: EVANS TWUM BARIMAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line