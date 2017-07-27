TOP STORIES
YALI NC1 Ghana Fellows Organise Teen Network Session
The Ghana Alumni- Nigeria cohort 1 team of YALI on the 20th of July 2017 organised a talk seminar at the Kaneshie Presbyterian Junior High School in Kaneshie as part of their efforts to give back to society the knowledge and experience they have acquired in their individual fields of endeavour.
The event was organised in collaboration with the school authorities under the theme “YALI TEEN NETWORK: INSPIRING INNOVATION THROUGH EXAMPLERY LEADERSHIP”. The aim of the day’s talk event was to inspire, motivate and encourage JHS one and two pupils to desire to reach for their dreams and aspire to become great future leaders.
Participants were taken through talks on leadership, time management, personal growth, ways to deal with peer pressure and sanitation. Speaking to the YALI fellows, they expressed enthusiasm at the opportunity to share with the young ones and indicated that plans were underway to turn the talk event into a series that will be taken to JHS and SHS institutions within the country.
“We desire to establish a young network of Ghanaian teens who are vibrant and vision driven. A new crop of Ghanaian children who believe in the “YES WE CAN “philosophy and are inspired to give off their very best in whatever area they find themselves. As a group of young leaders, we believe that if we want to see change it begins at the grass roots, in this case, with our young brothers and sisters” they expressed.
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is a program developed by Former US President, Barrack Obama to empower young leaders of African descent to make an impact within their society through a network of like-minded individuals. The program is free and has so far trained thousands of African leaders on missions to re-write the African story.
