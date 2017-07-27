modernghana logo

Replace EC Boss – IDEG

Starrfmonline.com
33 minutes ago | Headlines
Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey
The demand for the resignation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her deputies is gathering momentum.

The latest to call for the removal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei is the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).

Mrs. Osei and two of her deputies; Georgina Opoku Amankwaa and Amadu Sulley have been embroiled in a public spat with each corner throwing allegations through the media.

While the deputies accuse their leader of incompetence and managerial ineptitude, she, on the other hand, has fingered the duo in financial malfeasance and corruption at the commission.

The wrangling came on the back of the faceless petition sent to the Presidency, through a lawyer, by some staff of the commission who are seeking the removal of Mrs. Osei from office.

In an interview on Starr News, the Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey said the prudent thing to do in the heat of the bickering at the EC is to temporarily replace the EC boss until investigations are concluded and the issues permanently resolved.

“What is happening is impacting on the Public confidence…just look at the various allegations against each of them…they are serious issues.

“When crisis occur in corporate sectors or institutions, the best to do is to bring in somebody to provide a certain leadership that helps the operational functions to go on,” Dr. Akwetey said.

