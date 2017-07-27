modernghana logo

One Dead In Wassa Galamsey Pit Collapse

Starrfmonline.com
33 minutes ago

One person has died in a galamsey pit collapse at Wassa Nananko in the Western Region.

The pit reportedly caved in when three illegal miners were operating in it. One of the miners was trapped in the pit leading to his death. The two others sustained injuries.

According Starr News’ Western regional correspondent, Emmanuel Ohene Gyan, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Wassa Akropong government hospital Morgue and investigations underway.

“Around 2pm Wednesday some people reported the collapse of a galamsey pit at the Wassa Police command and when the Police led by Superintendent Amoako got to the scene, one Mumuni, a 27-year-old was trapped in the pit and the body was badly damaged after it was retrieved from the collapsed pit,” Ohene Gyan reported.

