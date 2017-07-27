TOP STORIES
if you have unity, you would not suffer'By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Philipa Baafi’s “How Well Are You” Free Health Screening Goes To Dome
Residents, patrons and traders at Dome in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region will benefit from the “How Well Are You” health screening campaign by the ace musician and Physio Therapist, Philipa Baafi. The Philipa Baafi Foundation is set to hit the Dome Market with the free health screening exercise for as many as those who would troop to the venue.
The maiden edition of the health screening exercise took place at the West Hills Mall on the Accra-Kasoa road of the Ga South Constituency of the same Region. Since the core objective of the foundation is to move the screening to the doors of every Ghanaian, there is the need to move to markets where the bulk of the people congregate, hence the Dome Market.
The “How Well Are You” health screening seeks to address the health needs of the typical Ghanaian women, who form 70% of workers in the informal sector. These sisters and mothers of ours eat every food and consume every medicine which is made available or offered to them. They do not exercise and hardly will they even visit the health facility for a checkup unless they fall sick and the situation is already chronic.
Some sit under scorching sun, in the rains and unhygienic environments for hours without walking. Some market women even sleep in markets with the aim of grabbing the first wears/goods/commodities early at dawn and they have made the markets their place of abode.
It is in line with these and many other reasons that ace and sensational gospel Ghanaian Musician and ‘Occupational Therapist’, Philipa Baafi in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has launched this outreach free health screening and health talk programme dubbed “How Well Are You” for these market women and others across the country.
Aside the screening on Blood Pressure, Glucose/ Sugar level, Malaria and Body Mass Index (BMI) which are noted to be the common ailments among these market women, there will also be health talk for participants to know the need to embark on regular checkups and basic health tips that will enable them stay away from sicknesses. As part of entertainment, Philipa Baafi will take centre stage and perform/dance with the patrons. There will also be singing and dancing competition among all the people present.
The Minister of State in charge of Procurement at the Presidency, Sarah Adwoa Safo who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament launched the maiden edition and she is expected to grace the second edition.
Supported by MTN, GOIL Ghana Limited, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Anadwo Ye De Mosquito Coil and Tinatette Herbal, the “How Well Are You” free health screening is expected to hit market after market across the country every month.
Dome is a town in the Ga East Municipal District, a district in the Greater Accra Region and as of 2012; Dome is the nineteenth largest settlement in Ghana, in terms of population, with a population of 78,785 people. The Dome Market is a bulk breaking point for market produce from Ashanti and some parts of the Eastern region.
Currently, the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) is being occupied by Madam Janet Tulasi Mensah, as its new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo who is the Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament and the Minister of State in charge of Procurement at the Presidency.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health