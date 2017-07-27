TOP STORIES
Constellar Institute to establish 350 factories in 2-years
A local non-governmental organization, Constellar Institute for Creative Studies (CICS), is targeting to facilitate the establishment of 350 factories nationwide in two years.
The initiative is under a special incubator programme, known as Industrial Empowerment Seminar,.
CICS and its partners will create 7, 000 jobs over the period.
The programme will be executed with anticipated local and foreign partnership support, including government’s National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan.
An initial 50 factories are expected to be set up in the Ashanti Region.
Focal groups under the Constellar Incubation Programme will serve as architects of the factories for the manufacture of a wide range of products.
Young entrepreneurs will receive industrial training to be run nationwide.
Co-founder, Professor Ramses Akosah, says the initiatives are being championed within the context of government’s One District, One Factory Policy.
He says the project will reduce importation and positively affect the economy.
“It does not take much time to put up a factory and of course this is very achievable. With this number of factories the economy will see a massive improvement”, he said.
Meanwhile, traditional authorities in the region are upbeat about the potential of the program.
Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah Asare says traditional authority will see to the success of the program.
“In our part of the country, traditional leaders own the lands and we are willing to give out the land for the factories. This will bring jobs to our people,” he assured.
Kumasi Technical University is a strategic partner, and students at the Institute are positioning themselves to capitalize on programme.
The Multimedia Group Limited is key a partner in the initiative.
