Education Minister swears in new Council for curriculum assessment
Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, on Wednesday inaugurated the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NACCA).
The NCCA is one of the three bodies established under the Education Act 778 (2008), as part of efforts to ensuring greater efficiency and strategic management of education delivery in the country.
It was set up to handle the process of determining the goals, aims and structure of courses at the various levels of pre-tertiary education.
The 21-member Council is under the Chairmanship of Professor Kwame Osei Kwarteng.
Dr Prempeh reminded the council members that they had the onerous duty of ensuring quality education in the country.
He said free SHS was not only about free education, but also ensuring that ignorance, and other factors that prevented individual intellectual growth and ultimately socio-economic progress were done away with.
The Minister said the President is of the view that the natural resources of the country had to be utilised into creating a labour force of high quality, which was crucial for the socio-economic growth of any nation.
Dr Prempeh said hard work was most needed to revamp the educational sector in the country, adding that the expertise and track record of the council members held proof of their ability to take on the task ahead of them.
He said one key aim of the government was to help the poor and build their capacity, in order for them to not only be able to take care of themselves, but also contribute towards socio-economic growth.
