Church Marks 2nd Anniversary Of “Ghana’s Special Independence Day”
The Open Arms Ministries/Jesus Chapel, in Kumasi has marked the second anniversary of the selection of its General Overseer, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie, as a representative of Jesus in Ghana.
It follows the choice and declaration of Ghana and Kumasi as the nation and headquarters of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on Earth.
Two years ago, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie announced that Ghana has been chosen as the nation of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on Earth with Kumasi as the headquarters meaning blessings have been bestowed on Ghana and that every Ghanaian living in Ghana and elsewhere will receive abundant blessing and God’s favour on condition that he or she becomes a Christian and worships the Lord in spirit and truth.
By the declaration, the territorial boundaries of Kumasi were demarcated in the spiritual realm to comprise the areas from the outskirts of Besease near Ejisu through the outskirts Lake District, Anhwiankwanta, Toase, Akropong Ashanti, Akom on the Offinso Road, Kona on the Ashanti Mampong Road and the outskirts of Bonwire and back to Besease.
The coronation is said to have happened in heaven on July 12, 2015 and has since July 19, 2015 been announced during a church service at North Suntreso in Kumasi to the church, the nation and the world at large.
Following the designation of Ghana as chosen nation of the church, the territorial land, air, sea and under the earth areas of Ghana is said to be enjoying immunity from satanic activities.
Addressing a section of the media and his congregation in Kumasi on Thursday (July 19) to mark the occasion, Apostle Nkansah-Sarkodie alias Saint Sark said the NDC dug its own grave by allowing the NPP to outwit them with their campaign messages.
Apostle Nkansah-Sarkodie said at the at the meeting dubbed “Ghana’s special independence day”, that besides the ��One district, one factory” policy, the NPP also endeared itself to the electorate with the promises of fighting corruption, free Senior High School education, health insurance and unemployment, Saint Sark indicated
According to the Man of God, the NDC’s biggest mistake was complacency premised on the numerous projects scattered across the country which importance and essence they failed to explain in the face of economic hardships.
He said even though the NPP and NDC are the same, the NDC failed to see through the NPP’s campaign strategy and allowed it to score political points when they could have deflated them and cited an instance that even though both NPP and NDC benefited from the Woyome cash, the NDC sat aloof for the NPP to use the corruption mantra and the promise of retrieving the money from the NDC financier.
The General Overseer of the Open Arms Ministries/Jesus Chapel further pointed out that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the Rawlings factor emphasizing that 70% of NDC membership depended on the founder and that any attempt to discard and ignore him was as good as forming a new party altogether.
According to him, there are NDC members who did not know John Dramani Mahama but the party failed to educate its following on seeing NDC in the Umbrella as the NPP made the Elephant known to its supporters and continued to project JDM as a person.
“In all sincerity, the rejection of Mr. Rawlings by the NDC, who by all standards is the most popular living Ghanaian politician in Ghana” cost the party in the elections, he said.
