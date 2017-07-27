TOP STORIES
24th Annual Conference Of Directors Of Education (CODE) Launched In Sunyani
The Directors of Education (CODE)-Ghana has launched their 2017 Annual Conference of Directors of Education (CODE) at the Auditorium of University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, aimed to chart the way forward in addressing challenges confronting the education sector.
The 24th Annual Conference of Directors of Education (CODE) which will take place in Sunyani from August 12th to 19th, is under the theme: Providing Inclusive and Equitable Education for the youth: The Gateway to Lifelong Opportunities.
Speaking in an interview with Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, during the launch of the programme, the National President of COD, Mrs. Margaret Frempong Kore, said there is renewed awareness among policy makers in the country about the critical role that District Directors play in shaping the youth in accordance with the way to administer and manage pre tertiary education to help implementation of the educational policies for national development.
Mrs. Margaret Frempong Kore, speaking on the theme said, inclusivity and equitability would guarantee lifelong opportunities for teeming youth who are suffering from unemployment in a country that abound with many opportunities”.
“It is not my intention to bore you with these roles Directors have to play so as to achieve quality, inclusive and equitable education for the youth. It is only education that can catapult the youth for the competitive job market”.
She called on all the Municipal and District Directors of education to step up their monitoring, supervision and evaluation roles and further appealed to major stakeholders such as political heads including parents to take key interest in how to help achieve quality education in the country.
“If all of us as stakeholders play our various roles very well, quality education could be achieved and that would also help the country acquire good human resource for effective development and growth”, the National President stressed.
“I wish to admonish us to take TVET seriously for one of the most important features of TVET is its orientation towards the world of work and the emphasis of the curriculum on the acquisition of employable skills” she stated.
According to Mrs. Margaret Frempong Kore, Directors are prepared to work for the success of the free SHS, when resource is provided and in good time.
She therefore appealed to the security agencies and Nananom in the region to give them the necessary assistance and protection when the actual conference comes off from Sunday 13th to Saturday, 19th of August, 2017.
Meanwhile, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Sunyani Municipal Chief executive (MCE), who launched the occasion, said the Conference will provide the platform for decisive and pragmatic discourse which will advance pursuit for quality education for young ones’ more importantly, “I cannot help but say that I know that your conference is poised for the smooth takeoff of one of the NPP Governments flagship programmes, Free SHS” she added.
Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, said education improves the well-being of individuals and the economic and social development of societies.
She also said NPP Government has not reneged on its promise to improve the status of education in Ghana.
“NPP government commitment to the improvement of education in the country, the government, under the leadership of H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo, will roll out the much anticipated Free Senior High School (SHS) programme in September, 2017, in keeping to its Manifesto promise of ensuring that quality education is brought to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian child”.
The MCE said the aim for programme is to shift the structure and content of education system from merely passing examinations to build character, nurturing values, and raising literate, confident, and engaged citizens who can think critically.
“As Directors of Education, your role in ensuring the success of this programme cannot be overemphasized. Your leadership skills as well as your monitoring machinery and systems will determine how well or not this programme would go to better the lives of our youth who are our future leaders” she added.
