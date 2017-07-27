TOP STORIES
Increasing High Cost Of Ghanaian Education
Education is becoming progressively expensive in Ghana despite the Free Education Policy about to be rolled out by the Government.
I strongly commend the new Government for the initiative but what is happening at the sideline may defeat the purpose of the free education policy.
The poor may access the SHS free of charge but will find it very difficult to access the tertiary institutions due to some of the following reasons;
Selling of forms for the various institutions are increasingly becoming expensive. Recently, the MOH issued a directive instructing heads of health training institutions to take GHc 100.00 from potential health students as interview fees.
This is beside the forms the students bought, the hustle to travel and lodge for the interview and even accessing the forms to buy.
And some have to pay huge bribes to enter into this hot cake institutions.
So all this connected fees may even discourage a poor parent to send his ward to access higher education.
I implore the Government to check these occurrences else the mafias will bring the Government's intention down.
Why?
Because a huge number of the students from the SHS may not be able to pay for the huge fees being charged even by some mission schools and they will become dropouts and the consequences will be disastrous.
FORMS SHOULD BE FREE. Many institutions are making too much money from selling of the forms. They sell many forms yet drop many students.
INTERVIEW SHOULD BE SCRAPPED. What's the purpose of the interview? To know if the candidate is courageous and can express himself well? Why won't the candidate be given the chance to learn some even if he is lacking in these qualities since he will interact with the school's community for three or four years. Rather than the ten minutes with the panel.
REMEMBER THE CANDIDATES ARE NOT YET PART OF THE SCHOOL BEFORE PAYING HUGE SUMS OF MONEY ONLY FOR SOME TO BE TURNED DOWN
My take though
