Diarrhoea cases Reduces in Volta Region
Ho, July 26, GNA - Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey, the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, said diarrhoea cases have reduced by ten per cent in the region.
He attributed the feat to the introduction of 'tippy taps', by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), which he said was making hand washing fun and directly impacting on children's health.
'Tippy tap' is a simple economical hand washing station that can be made from commonly available materials such as Y-shaped sticks, water container, soap and rope among others, utilized mostly in rural areas.
Dr Nuertey said the region recorded 65,192 diarrhoea cases between January and June this year, as against 72,337 recorded for same period last year.
He said before the intervention by UNICEF, the region has recorded a yearly drop of about one per cent.
Ms Marcia Halm, UNICEF Consultant for the project, said the initiative was to help reduce Water Sanitation Health (WASH) related-diseases among school children in the region.
The project was implemented in all the 3,900 public basic schools including pre-schools and reached over 500,000 school children.
