Pharmacy Council inducts newly qualified pharmacists
Accra, July 26, GNA - The Pharmacy Council on Wednesday inducted 280 newly qualified and registered Pharmacists into the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG).
The inductees who were from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, Central University, and Universities abroad, had passed the 2016/2017 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examinations, and had also completed their internships with various affiliated institutions.
Reverend Professor Charles Ansah, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, administered the Apothecary's Oath to the inductees, and encouraged them to live by the words in their selfless service to humanity.
The theme for the induction service: "Mobilising Human Capital for Advancement of Pharmaceutical Care in Ghana," was to stress on the vital role of the profession in delivering care and the need to enhance the requisite human resources for the health sector for national development.
Mrs Tina Gifty Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, who delivered the keynote address, congratulated the inductees for their present successes, but charged them to live up to their professional calling as captured by the motto of the PSG, 'Amicus humani generis,' which meant friends of the human race.
She also urged them to be good team players in the healthcare brigade to improve the health outcomes of all Ghanaians.
She commended the Council, saying the theme of the celebrations was in line with the government's vision of bridging the equity gaps in geographic access to health services.
She said as part of efforts to achieve this objective the Ministry, had instructed the Pharmacy Council to design processes to identify ineffective workflows, structures or systems to fit current business needs.
She said this built a strong sense of commitment in mobilising the human capital for advancement of pharmaceutical care in Ghana.
Mrs Mensah called for concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector in ensuring and managing the challenges hindering the advancement of this vital health care delivery.
These, she said, included the need to improve procurement of pharmaceuticals with economies of scale as well as quality assurance, improved analysis and processing of claims by the National Health Insurance Scheme, to impact positively on prescribing and medicine costs.
She said these necessary improvements as well as other policy interventions would ensure sustainable access to medicines in view of the current health dynamics.
Mr Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, urged the inductees to maintain a culture of hard work, saying 'you are entering one of the most difficult, diverse and demanding professions in the entire world. There is no place for slackness or laziness'.
'You must work hard, sometimes work long hours, sometimes work odd hours and you must do so with passion and deliver excellence at every opportunity,' he said.
He said aside that they must also work hard on improving their character and competence, saying pharmacy was a profession of trust, however 'your competence will always earn you an entry into the job space, but it will take your character to sustain and rise through the job'.
Mr Appiagyei warned that as pharmaceutical care providers, they needed a character steeped in sound moral values, and must survive in the contemporary world which could be described in many terms as digital, globalised and post-modernism, where people cannot wait, hence many things were sought for, and sometimes obtained instantly.
He said this had dangerously seeped into the social moral fibre that 'apprenticeship', waiting and patience were lost, and people wanted to be rich, respected and reputed overnight.
'I can caution you not to fall prey to this risk,' adding that the drive to fulfil such dreams and compete with colleagues, peers and friends sometimes tended to compromise knowledge of right and wrong, saying, 'a pharmacist without integrity is a huge public health hazard'.
He urged the inductees to strive to make impact, as it was not enough to be rich, reputed or respected if they did not affect the profession, the nation, its health system and their own families and communities. GNA
By Christabel Addo/ Cecilia Aboagye, GNA
