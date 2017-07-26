TOP STORIES
COP cautions new recruits not to dent Service's Image
Pwalugu (U/E), July 26, GNA - The Commissioner of Police (COP), Rose Bio-Atinga has cautioned new recruits and police officers to avoid any act that would dent the image of the service.
The COP, who is the Director-General in charge of Technical Services, issued the warning at a passing-out parade of 597 Police recruits at the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.
'There is no room for laziness, drunkenness, extortion and untoward behaviour towards members of the public. I wish to reiterate that any policeman or woman whose act of commission or omission tends to soil the good image of the service shall not be spared,' she said.
She explained that as much as the Police Service would not tolerate any officer who dragged the image of the Service into disrepute, it would also reward those who would exhibit high level of professionalism in the execution of their duties.
She said the Police Service was undertaking a transformational agenda with the vision of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services to meet international best practice.
To achieve this, the Police Administration had embarked upon various interventions and policies in the areas of reforms to improve the skills, competencies and professionalism of personnel.
COP Bio-Atinga said one of the major challenges confronting the service was the increasing number of settlements that did not correspond with the number of police personnel.
She appealed to District and Municipal Assemblies as well as philanthropists to help in putting up police stations and posts in their areas to combat crime.
The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari, commended the new recruits and said government would continue to provide the needed resources to the Police Administration to help maintain law and order and live above reproach.
The new recruits made up of 322 males and 275 females underwent a six- month training programme and were taught subjects including Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Law of Evidence, Criminal Investigation, Practical Police Duties, and Professional Ethics among others. GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
