modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Late Maj. Mahama’s Phone Found In Room Of Driver In Denkyira-Obuasi

Daily Guide
28 minutes ago | General News

An Accra District Court on Wednesday, 26 July remanded Kwodjo Fordjour, a driver, to police custody after police retrieved late Major Adam Mahama’s phone from his room at Denkyira-Boase.

Briefing the court, Detective Inspector Simeon Appiosornu told the court that they retrieved the phone from Kwodjo’s room at Denkyirea-Boase when they picked intelligence that the suspect was in possession of the cellphone.

Detective Inspector Appiosornu pleaded with court to adjourn the case so the police can do further investigations to consolidate Fordjour's case with the 19 suspects remanded earlier in connection with the lynching of the army officer who was mistaken to be an armed robber.

The Magistrate, Worlanyo Kotoku adjourned the case to 3 August and remanded the suspect to police custody.

-Classfmonline

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

EC row: Parliament meeting C'ssners ‘moot’, needless – Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

Ameri Deal: Go To court – Minority Dares KT

4 hours ago

quot-img-1The law of spirit of life has made me free from the law of sin and death

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line