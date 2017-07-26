TOP STORIES
The lower one kowtows, the higher one is likely to jump.By: Augustine Akwasi Nim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Photos: Charlotte Osei's 'Big day' in Parliament over missing EC cash
It was a big day in Parliament as EC Boss, Charlotte Osei appeared before lawmakers to answer questions about some missing money at the Commission.
The EC Chair was summoned following an urgent question filed by Subin MP Eugene Antwi over a discrepancy in the Commission’s 2017 financial statement.
EC boss, Charlotte Osei with one of her deputies, Amadu Sulley
The EC charged ¢10 from journalists for accreditation and ¢5 for replacement of lost voter’s ID cards but these monies were not captured in its statement.
But in her response, the EC boss said it was an oversight.
She explained the accreditation money was handed to the printers while the one generated from the replacement of cards are intact in the Commission’s bank account.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh | Austin Brakopowers
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics