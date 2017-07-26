modernghana logo

Photos: Charlotte Osei's 'Big day' in Parliament over missing EC cash

MyJoyOnline
38 minutes ago | Politics

It was a big day in Parliament as EC Boss, Charlotte Osei appeared before lawmakers to answer questions about some missing money at the Commission.

The EC Chair was summoned following an urgent question filed by Subin MP Eugene Antwi over a discrepancy in the Commission’s 2017 financial statement.

EC boss, Charlotte Osei with one of her deputies, Amadu Sulley

The EC charged ¢10 from journalists for accreditation and ¢5 for replacement of lost voter’s ID cards but these monies were not captured in its statement.

But in her response, the EC boss said it was an oversight.

She explained the accreditation money was handed to the printers while the one generated from the replacement of cards are intact in the Commission’s bank account.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh | Austin Brakopowers

