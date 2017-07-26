TOP STORIES
77th AfWA Scientific and Technical Council Conference Held In Ghana
The 77th edition of the Scientific and Technical Council Conference of the Africa Water Association (AfWA) has been opened in Accra.
The five-day event which has members of the Association from 40 countries in Africa in attendance is being hosted by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel under the theme “Enhancing WASH Sector Programme in Africa”.
In his address, Managing Director of GWCL, Dr Clifford Braimah applauded the organisers for the chosen theme for the year, adding that it was a promising moment for all water utilities in Africa.
He said this year’s council meeting just like previous years was organised as a platform for members throughout Africa “to share experiences and knowledge through technical sessions, seminars, workshops and so on” to facilitate the development of professional capacity in all areas of water and sanitation.
According to Dr Braimah, the Ghana Water Company Limited was committed to meeting the increasing demand for better service delivery.
“We are committed to the efficient management of our core business of production and distribution of potable water and having an effective customer management system in the urban areas of Ghana”, he added.
He emphasised that GWCL is working together with the government of Ghana to attain 100% access to potable water in urban Ghana by 2025.
Established in 1980 with 18 members, AfWA is a professional association of institutions and individuals in the water and sanitation industry with over 100 members from 40 countries in Africa.
