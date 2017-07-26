TOP STORIES
Ajumako Enyan-Essiam Chiefs laud President Akufo-Addo over new adb MD appointment
The Chiefs and people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Traditional area have expressed their profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. John Kofi Mensah as Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank.
Dr. John Kofi Mensah is an accomplished banker with over 25 years of working experience.
Before his appointment, he was the Director of the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank. His expertise and technical advice over the years saw the bank make great strides.
Addressing a news conference on behalf of the paramount Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, the Omanhene of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area stated that "Dr. Kofi Mensah's contribution to the socio-economic development of the district has been immense. His contributions have cut across all the social spectrum of the district from education to health".
"We have followed with admiration the meticulous rise of this illustrious son of our land in the financial and banking sector and we are highly confident that his nomination for subsequent appointment to head the Agriculture Development Bank will bring the desired impact on the operations of the bank".
While commending President Akufo-Addo for the honour done them, the Chiefs stressed that Dr Mensah has their unflinching support and reiterated the conviction that he will definitely bring his expertise to bear by turning around the fortunes of the bank.
"We are eternally grateful to the President - His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to him for the honor done us by nominating for appointing an illustrious son of our land. We believe that saying “Thank You” seems insufficient but we cannot find words that express our feelings appropriately.
“We, therefore, stick to these two words with the conviction that he knows the depth of emotion and gratitude they contain. We the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam can assure you His Excellency that our son, Dr. John Kofi Mensah has the total support of the chiefs and people of the district and he will bring his experiences to improve the fortunes of the Bank as well as contribute to His Excellency's vision of making the agriculture sector one of the main drivers for creating equal opportunities and jobs for the teeming populace of Ghana."
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
