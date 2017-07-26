modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

UN chief warns Central Africa could plunge back into conflict

AFP
47 minutes ago | Africa
French soldiers patrol a street in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. By PACOME PABANDJI (AFP/File)
French soldiers patrol a street in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. By PACOME PABANDJI (AFP/File)

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - A new bout of violence in the Central African Republic that has killed nine peacekeepers this year risks derailing years of efforts to restore a fragile stability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday.

Guterres condemned the killing of two Moroccan peacekeepers who were ambushed in the southeast town of Bangassou on Tuesday, just two days after another soldier was killed in an attack on the same contingent.

The United Nations has blamed anti-Balaka Christian militias for the attack.

Guterres said he was "deeply concerned at the fighting in the southeast of the Central African Republic, heightened inter-ethnic tensions and efforts by spoilers to derail the stabilization process in the country."

"If allowed to continue, the prevailing situation risks undermining the hard-won gains achieved towards lasting peace," he said in a statement.

The UN chief called on all parties to "cease violence" and "take action to avoid a further deterioration of the fragile security situation in the country."

Among Africa's poorest countries, the Central African Republic is struggling to emerge from the bloodletting that erupted in 2013 following the overthrow of president Francois Bozize, a Christian, by Muslim rebels from the Seleka coalition.

More than one million people are displaced in the country and more than 2.3 million -- half of the population -- depend on humanitarian aid to survive, according to UN figures.

Following a visit to the Central African Republic this month, UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien also raised the alarm, calling for action to avoid a repeat of the large-scale crisis that gripped the country four years ago.

The United Nations has 12,350 troops and police on the ground to help protect civilians and support the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who was elected last year.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Africa

TOP STORIES

Ameri Deal: Go To court – Minority Dares KT

1 hour ago

Gov’t Withdraws Special Prosecutor Bill

2 hours ago

quot-img-1THE CONCEPTS OF THE INVISIBLE HAND AND SELF INTEREST IN NEOCLASSICAL ECONOMICS PROPOSED BY ADAM SMITH AMPLY DESCRIBES THE DYNAMICS OF AFRICAN POLITICS TODAY.

By: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line