FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Musama Church International warned against peace festival

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, July 26, GNA - The Gomoa West District Security Committee (DISEC), has asked the Musama Church International (MCI) not to go ahead to celebrate its intended Annual Peace Festival from August 11 - August 21 at Mozano.

According to DISEC Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC), from which the MCI broke away also intends to celebrate the Annual Peace Festival at the same venue from August 23- September 4.

A statement issued by Mr Bismark Basie Nkum, the District Chief Executive, said: 'Reports and intelligence received gathered indicate that should the breakaway Musama Church International celebrate their festival at Mozano town, it would cause a serious breach of the peace in the area.

'DISEC therefore, hereby decides that the Musama Church International may celebrate their festival anywhere within the Gomoa West District, but not at Mozano township.'

GNA

Social News

