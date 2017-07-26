TOP STORIES
UPSA Student Wins USD$750
A level 300 student, studying Finance at University of Professional Studies, Accra, Mr. Wisdom Honu, has won $750 under the:“#YouthInnovate4SDGs contest “.
The #YouthInnovate4SDGs contestis an initiative of non-profit organization called Reach for Change,
This laudable initiative dubbed: “#YouthInnovate4SDGs contest“was launched on the Day of the African Child on June 16, 2017 with the aim of challenging prospective contestants across Africa to share their ideas on how to improve the lives of African children.
And also, contribute towards the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In an interview with the 24year –old Ghanaian Mr. Wisdom Honu, who won the $750,he noted that the prize will enable him to a library for rural Ghanaian children residing in Agbogbloshie a suburb of Accra.
This he said, when the project is fully completed, it will go a long way to enhance quality education; and also eradicate poverty in the country.
This innovative libraries focus on developing problem –solving, ICT and basic literacy skills among children to help improve their chances in life.
Children would be fuelled with much hope for a brighter future as they find the opportunity to read storybooks.
According to the Regional Director, Reach for Change, Amma- Sefa Dede Lartey, she explained that, Mr.Wisdom Honu, won the contest by receiving the most votes for his idea in open online poll. This she said, Honu was one of the five finalists in the Reach for Change contest.
The other finalists included Kokubanza Timanywa, of Dar es Salaam Tanzania, who proposed an event to build a reading and story – writing culture by empowering children to write and publish their own stories to distribute in Tanzanian communities, Phoeba Emefa in Accra was also linking young mothers to vocational skills programming to help them become economically independent in life; Houzibe Lama of Chad also proposed establishing an agricultural learning skills , Lawrence Antwi –Boasiako of Accra also came out with a comprehensive health initiative idea to provide sports equipment , implement malaria reduction efforts and commence an education campaign to help improve Ghanaians overall health and wellbeing.
Presenting the $750 award to the winner,the Deputy Minister for Finance Hon. Abena Osei Asare, commended Reach for Change for coming out with such a laudable initiative.
This she said, such interventions being undertaken them will go a long to help contribute to the achievement ofthe SDGs.
Adding that government will incentivize the private sector for any investment in public or social goal.
According to her, outfit is building an entrepreneurial nation through the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Plan (NEIP) that will provide support for early stage businesses with the focus on providing business development services, business incubators, funding for youth owned businesses as well as providing a sustainable source of power for businesses.
“Currently the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has set up a 100 million dollar package to fund the NEIP”, she disclosed.
For the past three years, Reach for Change has been organizing the pan-African innovation contest to encourage and empower African children and the youth to take the initiative to address issues for children that they have observed in their communities.
