modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Woman held at S.Africa airport for rhino horn smuggling

AFP
27 minutes ago | South Africa
South Africa is home to 80 percent of the world's remaining rhinos. By MUJAHID SAFODIEN (AFP/File)
South Africa is home to 80 percent of the world's remaining rhinos. By MUJAHID SAFODIEN (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South African police Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old woman with 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn before boarding a flight bound for Hong Kong, a spokesman said.

The woman whose nationality has not been revealed, was detained at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport while in transit from the Zambian capital Lusaka.

Police said a luggage scanner revealed her suitcase "contained 11 pieces of rhino horn weighing approximately 20 kilogrammes."

She has been charged with contravening laws that protect endangered species.

South Africa is battling a scourge of rhino poaching fuelled by insatiable demand for their horn in Asia, where its powdered form is mistakenly believed to have medicinal powers that could cure cancer or act as an aphrodisiac.

Roughly a quarter of the world rhino population has been killed in South Africa, home to 80 percent of those remaining, in the last eight years.

The South African government this week revealed that 529 rhino were poached for their horns in the first half of the year, a slight decrease from 542 killed during the same period a year ago.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

South Africa

TOP STORIES

Cancellation of Ameri deal can bring back dumsor - Minority

5 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Refers Petition Against EC Chair To CJ

2 hours ago

quot-img-1He who uses his time well is rich and intelligent

By: Edward Opoku quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line