Learning Organisation partners SOS Children's Villages to equip youth
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were designed to set universal frameworks to focus on the eradication of poverty, environmental and other human related concerns.
In line with this, SOS Children’s Villages developed Strategic goals that work to fulfil the SDGs that target our mandate and scope of work.
One of the main strategic goals of SOS Children’s Villages is the Strategic Initiative 3, which is to “Empower young people”. One of the ways to achieve this has been to partner with Learning Organisation to train the youth on various essential soft skills needed in the world of work.
Learning Organisation is a foremost organisation in Human CapitalDevelopment committed to advancing best HR practices by supporting a culture of innovation and opportunity in Ghana
Learning Organisation is accredited by Miller Heiman Group/Achieve Global, Atlas Interactive UK and Chicago Institute of Business to offer value-added World-class Training Programmes.
As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility and partnership agreement with the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana, Learning Organisation successfully organised a Soft Skills Training Programme for the youth of SOS Children’s Villages.
The main objective of this Training session was to equip the youth with essential skills needed to boost their self-confidence and to take on the world of work.
Topics in this training included Personal Effectiveness, Change Agenda, Presentation skills, Personal Branding and Effective CV Writing.
The participants of the Training benefitted greatly from the discussions and experiences shared in building one’s self and are more confident in taking on tasks and challenges that may come about when working towards entering the Labour Market.
