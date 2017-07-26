modernghana logo

Marwako victim agrees to out of court settlement

CitiFMonline
5 minutes ago | General News

The Abeka district court has adjourned its judgment in the case where a Lebanese supervisor, Jihad Chaaban is facing trial for assaulting an employee. Evelyn Boakye.

The court’s decision follows an announcement by lawyers for the accused person that the two parties had reached a settlement in the case.

According to the magistrate, the adjournment was necessary to enable her to study the terms of settlement and decide whether to go on with her judgment or not.

Jihad Chaaban, was reported in February to have allegedly grabbed the neck of Evelyn Boakye and pushed her face into a jar of blended pepper. According to the prosecution, he accused her of fidgeting with the blender.

Ms Boakye was an employee at the Abelenkpe Branch of Marwako Restaurant.

Chaaban was charged with offensive conduct by calling the victim a prostitute and intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

