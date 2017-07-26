TOP STORIES
STAY AWAY FROM NARROW MINDED PEOPLE SPARROWS AND RAVENS, THOSE THAT BRINGS YOU DOWN. EAGLES FLY WITH EAGLES.By: akoaso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Locals untrustworthy, foreigners to get gov’t projects – Atta-Akyea
Priority will be given to foreign engineers on key government projects because of the inability of local engineers execute projects to the required qualitative standards, the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea has said.
The Minister had some harsh words for local engineers as he intimated that they were preoccupied with making money, as opposed to ensuring lasting projects.
On the other hand, he noted that foreign contractors were preferred “because they have distinguished themselves.”
Mr. Atta-Akyea made these remarks at the Engineering Council as part of a one day working tour, where he acknowledged the need for local content and Ghanaian involvement in key projects.
“…after all, you go and bring engineers from Israel to do a major project here and you are enriching the Israelis,” the Minister noted.
“But there is a problem,” he added. “If you hire Ghanaian engineers, they wouldn't want to do the work right. They cut corners, they inflate figures.”
“For the engineer, who is outside, it is a legacy, so that your name is permanently written… but for the Ghanaian engineer, it's not like that. He is trying to look at situations to make good money and leaving us a shoddy job,” the minister added.
Mr. Atta-Akyea also urged engineers to increase their capacity to generate income, explaining that “the reason why we are saying this is that the national kitty is challenged – one of the things economists wouldn’t want us to say, but that is the fact of the matter.”
–
By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News