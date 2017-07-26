TOP STORIES
"All that I am, all that I see, all that I dream and do are brighter, more beautiful and meaningful, because of my feelings for you."By: naa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
EC impasse: Seven commissioners appear before Parliament
The leadership of Parliament has summoned all the seven commissioners at the electoral commission over the impasse that has plagued the election management body over the last two weeks.
The chairperson of the commission Charlotte Osei and two of her deputies; Georgina Opoku Amankwaa and Amadu Sulley have been embroiled in a public spat with each corner throwing allegations through the media.
While the deputies accuse their leader of incompetence and managerial ineptitude, she, on the other hand, has fingered the duo in financial malfeasance at the commission.
The wrangling came on the back of a faceless petition sent to the Presidency, through a lawyer, by some staff of the commission who are seeking the removal of Mrs. Osei from office.
Although parliament had been billed to meet Mrs. Osei on accreditation charges slapped on the media ahead of the 2016 polls, the agenda appears to have been shifted to the rather more pressing confusion at the commission.
Meanwhile, the EC chair has sued the lawyer of the faceless petitioners, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, asking the court to inflict cost on him for defaming her.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News