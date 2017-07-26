TOP STORIES
Haruna Tasks Gov’t To Complete Tamale Storm Drains To Avert Recurring Flooding
The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has appealed to government to continue work on the storm drains in Tamale to avert a recurrence of flooding in the metropolis that has claimed two lives and left thousands of residents homeless.
In a release issued and signed, the Tamale South lawmaker expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and the victims of the disaster that occurred on Tuesday July 25, 2017 at about 9am.
“A lady who was rushing to pick her child from school was washed away in her car by the heavy floods. Efforts by a combined team of the Security Agencies could not save her and she unfortunately lost her life in the process. Unconfirmed reports claim that two kids have also lost their lives in the process but their bodies are yet to be recovered”
“I wish to also take this opportunity to appeal to Government to take immediate steps to complete the main storm drain from Gurugu to Gumani in order to minimise the effect of such heavy down pours in the future”
Read full text of his release below:
HON. HARUNA IDDRISU, MINORITY LEADER AND MP TAMALE SOUTH ON THE LOSS OF LIVES AND PROPERTY FROM A HEAVY DOWN POUR IN TAMALE
I have learnt with sadness that a heavy down pour, which started at about 9:00am within the Tamale Metropolis, flooded most parts of the Metropolis resulting in loss of lives and property running into millions of cedis. Some of the areas most affected include Gumani; Choggu Yapalsi; and Gurugu
A lady who was rushing to pick her child from school was washed away in her car by the heavy floods. Efforts by a combined team of the Security Agencies could not save her and she unfortunately lost her life in the process. Unconfirmed reports claim that two kids have also lost their lives in the process but their bodies are yet to be recovered.
I wish to extend by sincerest condolences to the bereaved families for the lost of their loved ones in such tragic circumstances.
I further wish to appeal to residents of the Metropolis to remain calm whiles efforts are being made to provide shelter to those who have lost their homes. NADMO and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the affected residents.
I wish to also take this opportunity to appeal to Government to take immediate steps to complete the main storm drain from Gurugu to Gumani in order to minimise the effect of such heavy down pours in the future.
HON. HARUNA IDDRISU
