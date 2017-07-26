TOP STORIES
Three arrested for Kumasi Salah jam shooting
The Manhyia Divisional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to have been involved in the shooting of Osman Abdul Karim during 2017’s Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities.
17-year-old Osman Abdul Karim was shot in the head at Bonjour, an eatery and playground in Kumasi on June 27.
The suspects fired shots from locally manufactured pistols at celebrants.
The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, briefing the press on this update said the three, Suleman Musa 19, Abdul Umar 18 and Lawson Hubert Jolie 19 were arrested on Thursday, 20 June.
According to DCOP Ken Yeboah, Suleman Musa “confessed to police to have personally shot the victim Abdul Karim in the head with a locally manufactured pistol.”
“He also confessed to having bought the pistol from one Fuseini now at large at the cost of GHc300 which he used in committing the crime.”
The Regional Commander explained that, Suleman disclosed to have gone to Bonjour to shoot one Shatta, whom he had previously had arguments wait.
However, “on that faithful day, when he heard that Shatta was at the place, he went there, but unfortunately, he did not get Shatta and shot at Karim.”
The victim, Karim, is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, still receiving treatment.
The Regional Police Commander in a related development, said the three suspects after the shooting incident at Bonjour in Kumasi, are reported to have been involved in a robbery incident in Salaga in the Northern Region.
He said the “three will be sent to the Northern Region to face the charges”.
–
By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
