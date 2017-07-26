TOP STORIES
TO MAKE A SUCCESS IN LIFE DOES NOT MATTER WHERE YOU COME FROM OR WHERE YOU STAY BUT THE SORT OF PERSON YOU ARE AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CREATORBy: ASARE BREW JOHN ZACK
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Danger looms as Koforidua-Mamfe road caves in
Traders, passengers and drivers who ply the Koforidua-Mamfe Aburi to Accra road daily face possible danger as half of a section of the road has been eroded by heavy rain fall.
The eroded section is located after the sharp curve before a police barrier between Tinkon and Nyamebekyere in the Eastern Region.
The downpour, which lasted for close to an hour, flooded most of the low lying roads and overflowed drains and several other bridges onto the streets causing destruction to farmlands and farm produce in that area.
The erosion, which started as a small pothole at that particular spot has been aggravated by the recent downpours in the Eastern Region.
The nature of the destruction, if unchecked by the Ghana Highways Authority, could lead to the loss of lives, especially at night.
Drivers who use that stretch of road in the night time find it difficult to see what lies ahead of them as visibility is poor due to the absence of streetlights, reflective indicators and road cautions to alert on coming vehicles.
Several other portions of roads in the Eastern Region entirely have similar problems which require an immediate attention of government and other relevant roads institutions in the country.
–
By: Neil Nii Amate Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News