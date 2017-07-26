modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Danger looms as Koforidua-Mamfe road caves in

CitiFMonline
4 minutes ago | General News

Traders, passengers and drivers who ply the Koforidua-Mamfe Aburi to Accra road daily face possible danger as half of a section of the road has been eroded by heavy rain fall.

The eroded section is located after the sharp curve before a police barrier between Tinkon and Nyamebekyere in the Eastern Region.

The downpour, which lasted for close to an hour, flooded most of the low lying roads and overflowed drains and several other bridges onto the streets causing destruction to farmlands and farm produce in that area.

The erosion, which started as a small pothole at that particular spot has been aggravated by the recent downpours in the Eastern Region.

The nature of the destruction, if unchecked by the Ghana Highways Authority, could lead to the loss of lives, especially at night.

Drivers who use that stretch of road in the night time find it difficult to see what lies ahead of them as visibility is poor due to the absence of streetlights, reflective indicators and road cautions to alert on coming vehicles.

Several other portions of roads in the Eastern Region entirely have similar problems which require an immediate attention of government and other relevant roads institutions in the country.


By: Neil Nii Amate Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Recall Me Or I Sue: Fin. Dir. To EC Boss

55 minutes ago

1st ministerial assessment scheduled for October – Dr. Akoto Osei

2 hours ago

quot-img-1TO MAKE A SUCCESS IN LIFE DOES NOT MATTER WHERE YOU COME FROM OR WHERE YOU STAY BUT THE SORT OF PERSON YOU ARE AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CREATOR

By: ASARE BREW JOHN ZACK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line