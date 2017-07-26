modernghana logo

Marwako trial: Victim opts for out of court settlement

Starrfmonline.com
11 minutes ago | Headlines

The Abeka District Court has adjourned the delivery of its judgment in the Marwako assault case to Wednesday, August 2, after the accused and the victim reached an out of court settlement.

The Abelemkpe Branch manager of Marwako Fast Foods Limited Jihaad Chabaan is standing trial for allegedly dipping the face of a staff into grinded pepper.

The District Court presided by Magistrate Victoria Ghansah was expected to deliver her judgment today but indicated that she wanted to consider the details of the terms of settlement Vis a Vis her judgment before delivering it.

According to the magistrate, she only received it on Monday, July 24, and it is only wise that she studies it before her judgment, Starr News’ Wilberforce Asare reported.

The accused person was first arraigned on the 8th of March 2017 and was charged with three counts of causing harm, assault and offensive conduct.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all three counts at the first court sitting.

After four months of an open court trial, the case will be put to rest on Wednesday, August 2, when Magistrate Victoria Ghansah delivers the verdict of the court.

