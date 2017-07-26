modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Tigo Cash Schools Mobile Money Agents

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Business & Finance
Some participants at the workshop
Some participants at the workshop

Team leads from Tigo Cash have engaged agents at a nationwide retailer convention to explain the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regulations and agent guidelines, mobile money safety procedures, as well as new initiatives soon to be rolled out by Tigo Cash.

Grouped into regional events, the agents were also taken through business development training to help them increase and strengthen financial inclusion, especially in the informal sector.

The Head of Tigo Cash, Carl Pomeyie, said under the new Bank of Ghana (BoG) regulation, withdrawal and payment processes had been tiered for customer due diligence requirements starting from minimum, medium and enhanced “Know Your Customer” (KYC) for various transaction limits.

He mentioned National Identification, Voter Identification, Driver's License, National Health Insurance Scheme identification and passports as the acceptable forms of identification under the new Payment Systems and Services Bill, 2017.

Carl Pomeyie explained that retail agents play an important role in ensuring a safe and trustworthy ecosystem.

He reiterated the need for agents to check the identification of customers at all times.

Agents were informed of the implications of their negligence on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and other types of fraud by individuals and groups.

He encouraged the Tigo Cash agents to support mobile operators to educate Ghanaians on the benefits of going cash-lite.

“Educating Ghanaians on the numerous benefits of mobile money should be a collaborative effort. We need you and other stakeholders to help us mop up excess liquidity in the market,” he noted.

On mobile money fraud, he emphasized that it was important for customers to ensure the safety of the service by keeping confidential information such as their Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) and other details.

High performing agents were rewarded based on key performance indicators, including the value of transactions and commissions earned.

They received counterfeit detectors among others.
Charles Opare, stationed at Odorkor 'Official Town' in Accra, was adjudged the best agent, followed by I.K Bediako Enterprise and Emmanuel Akouffu from Accra Central.

Forty-two customers were also recognized for their outstanding patronage of Tigo Cash services – going beyond elementary money transfers to payment of bills, goods and services and payroll dissemination.

A business desk report
 

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Recall Me Or I Sue: Fin. Dir. To EC Boss

55 minutes ago

1st ministerial assessment scheduled for October – Dr. Akoto Osei

2 hours ago

quot-img-1NOTHING CAN BE NEGOTIATED WHILE BULLETS ARE CONTIUEOUSLY FRYING ALL OVER

By: akoaso.HH-Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line