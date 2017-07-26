TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Stock Market Attracts More Investors
Trading on the Ghana Stock Market (GSE) in the fourth week of this month saw the GSE-Composite Index move upward by 0.5 percent to close yesterday's session at 2,229.4 points.
Similarly, the GSE-Financial Stock Index also edged by 0.5 percent to close at 2,078.9 points, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis revealed.
Investors accelerated the bullish run, sending the market deeper into positive territory, as investors continue to buy Ghanaian equities amid the improving macroeconomic situation.
As a result of the vitality, volume traded hit 488,189 shares, which were valued at GH¢838,326.48.
Starwin-Dannex appreciated by 25 percent to close at GH¢0.05 per share, followed by Standard Chartered Bank, which rose by 2.2 per cent to GH¢26.20 per share.
Enterprise Group Limited added 1.2 percent to GH¢2.46 per share while the nation's foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC), Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) moved upward by 0.9 percent to GH¢2.20 per share, and Fan Milk hit 0.6 percent to GH¢14.79 per share.
Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) climbed upward by 0.4 percent to GH¢5.03 per share.
In spite of the vitality, some entities also experienced operational glitch, as they lost marginally.
They included Societe Generale, which lost 1.3 percent to close at GH¢0.75 per share and GCB slipped by 1 percent to close at GH¢5.15 per share.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GH¢0.3515 with a year-to-date return of 27.79 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
