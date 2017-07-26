modernghana logo

Ethiopian Airlines To Begin Flights To Bahrain

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Business & Finance
Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced that it will start services to Bahrain effective August 17, 2017 with the latest B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior.

Bahrain, a nation comprising more than 30 islands in the Persian Gulf, has been at the center of major trade routes since the olden days, with growing economy over the past decade.

In line with the commencement of Ethiopian services to Bahrain, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said “With the flourishing trade relations between Ethiopia and the Gulf countries, availability of efficient air transport services will surely play great roles in ensuring easy movement of people and import/export items. Our presence in Bahrain dates back to the 1970s, and we are glad that we are now back with scheduled thrice weekly flights.  Currently, Ethiopian flies to major cities in the Middle East, including Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah.”

In  2017 alone, new destinations like Victoria Falls, Antananarivo, Oslo, Chengdu, Singapore, Guinea, Windhoek , Moroni, as well as freighter destinations like  Ahmedabad, a fifth cargo gateway to India, Milan and Zaragoza, have joined Ethiopian Airlines' vast global network.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates the youngest and the most technologically advanced fleet in the industry, with an average fleet age of less than five years.

A business desk report

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

