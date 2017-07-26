TOP STORIES
AFAG Blasts EC Scandal
The Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG) has called on President Akufo-Addo to set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of public office that have been leveled against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Amankwa.
It would be recalled that some unnamed staff of the EC recently petitioned the President to ensure the impeachment of Mrs. Osei on grounds that she lacked administrative competence, abused her office and independence as the Chairperson of the Commission when she allegedly collected a V8 Vehicle from then President John Mahama, and wrongfully appropriated funds belonging to the EC.
In her response to the petitioners' allegations, Mrs. Osei accused some persons at the Commission of being behind the plot to oust her from office.
She emphatically accused the Deputy Commissioner of EC in charge of Operations, Amadu Sulley of 'illegally' collecting some GH¢6 million from political parties without the knowledge of the Finance Department of the Commission.
She alleged that her deputy in charge of Corporate Resources, Georgina Opoku Amankwaah, illegally signed contracts worth GHC40 million.
Mr. Sulley and Madam Opoku Amankwa, who has since been interdicted, have both denied the allegations of corruption leveled against them by their boss.
AFAG, at a press conference yesterday in Accra, stressed the need for a Commission of Enquiry to be set up by government to pave the way for a full-scale investigation to be carried out.
“Despite the fact that the 1992 Constitution per Article 46 grants independence to the Electoral Commission, the same Constitution grants the President the power under Article 278 to set up a Commission of Enquiry in any public interest matter,” it said.
“It is our belief that with the Commission of Enquiry, the truth surrounding the allegations and counter allegations will be unearthed. This will restore credibility and public confidence in the Electoral Commission (EC),” it added.
By Melvin Tarlue
