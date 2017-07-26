TOP STORIES
Life is not a bed of roses, even roses have thornsBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
'Special Prosecutor Must Be Fair'
The office of the Special Prosecutor will not be described as a witch-hunting unit by political opponents if the Prosecutor has credibility in the eyes of all the political parties and the general public, Justice Emile Short, a former Commissioner at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has said.
According to him, whoever will be appointed to occupy that office must demonstrate his independence and desist from being directed by any other person or entity in order to build trust and confidence among the Ghanaian public.
The Special Prosecutor Bill has been sent to Parliament by the Attorney General for consideration.
The bill forms part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption in the public sector.
However, the main opposition NDC and its Minority in Parliament have expressed concerns that the Special Prosecutor’s office will be used to witch-hunt political opponents.
But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday July 26, Mr Justice Short said: “This fear will not come if the person to be appointed is very independent-minded and not influenced or directed by the AG or the government, and, so, all will depend on the person to be appointed.
“If the person has credibility in the eyes of all the parties and public, every prosecution that will be done will not be questioned.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News