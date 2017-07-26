TOP STORIES
Special Attention Project Commended For Great Work
The Accra Golden Lions Club has presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Special Attention Project (SAP), a Ghanaian NGO at Kaneshie, Accra working for the rights of children with Specific Learning Difficulties.
According to the club, the certificate was in recognition of SAP's dedicated services and innovative interventions being carried out to improve the lives of children with Specific Learning Difficulties in Ghana.
Hon. Nenyi George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communication presented the certificate on behalf of the Accra Golden Lions Club to SAP at the 25th Anniversary Gala Night, Fundraising and Installation Ceremony organized by the club.
The Minister commended SAP for the valuable services and the significant impact the organization was making in the lives of children with Specific Learning Difficulties.
"Congratulations and good job done," Hon. Andah expressed when he presented the certificate to SAP's Programmes Manager, Mr. Richard Opoku.
Hon. Andah also lauded the Accra Golden Lions Club for their immense contributions and services that have made significant impact in the lives of the underprivileged in Ghana.
As part of the 25th anniversary, the Accra Golden Lions Club in partnership with SAP launched a fundraising initiative to raise funds to support out-of-school children with learning difficulties.
Mr. Frank Ayivor, the immediate-past President of the club is leading the club to raise a target of 100,000 Ghana cedis to support programmes for children with learning difficulties.
According to Mr. Ayivor, “Leadership is all about action and setting the right example to impact the society meaningfully, and not just the title. I'm looking at driving a 3-month appeal to raise a substantial amount to achieve our objective of lessening the burden of our siblings on the streets due to no fault of theirs, as my presidential legacy project.”
Mr. Albert Appiah, the newly-elected club President pledged to see to the accomplishment of the project.
He called on all Ghanaians to support children with learning difficulties by contributing their quota toward the project.
Special Attention Project is a Ghanaian NGO working to improve the lives of children with Specific Learning Difficulties by spreading information to the public and advocating for learning support for pupils with learning difficulties in mainstream schools.
It also conducts research and training on Specific Learning Difficulties; develops learning solutions; and provides practical support to out-of-school children with learning difficulties in the streets.
