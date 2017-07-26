TOP STORIES
Tano North MP Inaugurates TESCON At Yamfo
The Member of Parliament [MP] for the Tano North Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region,Hon. Freda Prempeh, has commended students in Yamfo College of Health chapter of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP, for their immense contributions they played in the 2016 general election as massive campaign they did to help NPP win 2016 elections and task them by ensuring that they win more supporters for the party.
"I am excited at this opportunity to inaugurate your association and have a conversation with you,thank you so much for this warm and tumultuous welcome. in fact I(Freda) and President Nana Addo,really thank you so much for massive campaign you did for us in 2016 elections".
Hon. Freda Prempeh, who is also Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, urged students to be committed to the policies and measures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and explain them to the people well.
The Minister, told Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,after she inaugurated and sworn - in new executives of the Yamfo College of Health chapter of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP at Yamfo in the Tano North constituency in the Brong Ahafo region at the weekend.
“Do not sit down for NDC to continue the propaganda against our party (NPP), but make sure to defend the party and work harder and educate the people on the good policies and programmes of the party, to enable us to win 2020 elections” she added.
“Work hard, be committed and united than before to retain NPP in power 2020”.
She charged the new executives to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently to help raise the image of the party.
Hon. Freda Prempeh, therefore called on the students to eschew truancy and be committed to their studies as it is the surest way to become successful.
“Take your lessons serious, and not be bothered by the geographical of the school or your location and make sure you make no time for unnecessary things except your books” she stated.
“I will continue to support you as quality education and health is my priority for people in my constituency” she said.
Meanwhile, Miss Ivy Ackah, President of TESCON Yamfo College of Health chapter, said the association was formed with the aim to involve their vibrant youth in politics, to participate in shaping the political will of the members by disseminating information on political ideas, social and economic programs of their party (NPP) and to promote the growth and stability of party.
“Coordinate with other wings in the various tertiary institutions in the country in the fight to win political power in all elections, to foster and actively promote unity among all members of the association regardless of their ethnic origin, religion, gender and status” she stated.
TESCON-COHY CHAPTER came into existence in the year 2016 with the then acting president Sarpong Emmanuel, Ivy Ackah(Vice President), Atuahene Martin(secretary), Antwi Agyei Bismark(treasure) and many others.
“We started this association with only 17 members when the then presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo came to Yamfo .Before we went into the 2016 polls had 97 committed members but today, we can boast of over 247 committed members. As the old adage goes; climbing is not without difficulty” she added.
According to Miss Ivy Ackah, their efforts contributed a lot in securing election victory for the party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency.
She appealed to Member of Parliament [MP] for the Tano North Constituency, Hon. Freda Prempeh to come to their aid with a hostel facility for the boys since they live very far away from campus and to also seek support to asset Tescon members with scholarship schemes and other financial support when the need arise.
”We pray that the government will come to our aid and help keep the name of TESCON on this campus forever” she stated.
The President, Miss Ivy Ackah, thanked Hon. Freda Prempeh(MP for Tano North Constituency), Hon. Ernerst Kwateng(DCE), the Patron Mr. Tia Gideon, constituency executives especially Patrick Agyemang Boateng, Nana Osei Bonsu, David Boakye Dankwa for their inspiration and financial support during the inauguration, and “we pray for your continue support” she concluded.
